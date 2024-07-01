Wembley winning captain Andrews joins Brentford as specialist coach
Former MK Dons skipper Keith Andrews has joined Premier League club Brentford as their set-piece coach.
The 43-year-old had been a part of the first-team coaching fold at Sheffield United since December, but departs after the Blades were relegated from the top flight.
Andrews, a former Republic of Ireland international, led MK Dons to the League Two and Johnstone’s Paint Trophy double in 2007/08 before following boss Paul Ince to the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers.
The midfielder returned to the club in 2015, hanging up his boots when the club secured promotion to the Championship, taking up a role as first-team coach in Karl Robinson’s back-room. He was also assistant manager to Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny from 2020-23 before making the move to Bramall Lane at the end of last year.
“Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today,” said Brentford Director of Football Phil Giles.
“He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.
“Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.
“Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”
