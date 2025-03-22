Were two potential head coach candidates watching MK Dons on Saturday?

Two former managers were spotted watching from the stands in Gloucestershire

Two potential candidates for MK Dons’ vacant head coach job were spotted watching on during their 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Michael Duff and Jon Brady were both seen at the EV Charger Points Stadium as Jack Sanders’ first-half header secured the points for interim head coach Ben Gladwin - picking up his second win in three games.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Duff spent four years as Cheltenham Town boss between 2018-2022, helping them to their highest ever finish of 15th in League One during that time. Leaving Gloucestershire for a new challenge, Duff narrowly missed out on getting promoted to the Championship with Barnsley in 2023, losing 1-0 in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday in stoppage time at the end of extra-time.

After Russell Martin’s move from Swansea City to Southampton, Duff took up the job in Wales but was criticised for trying to play a faster and more aggressive style of football compared to the former Dons boss, but lasted just three months in charge.

At the end of last season, Duff then joined Huddersfield Town following their relegation to League One, but was sacked earlier this month when the Terriers dropped out of the play-off spots after four defeats.

Jon Brady left Northampton Town in December | Getty Images

Brady meanwhile is out of work following his decision to walk away from Northampton Town in December.

The Australian spent nearly four years in charge at Sixfields from 2021, guiding them to an unsuccessful play-off campaign during his first full season in charge, before securing automatic promotion a year later. Comfortably keeping Cobblers in League One last season, Brady resigned from his role a few months ago.

With Dons’ managerial hunt ongoing, CEO Neil Hart confirmed to the Citizen earlier this week that interviews to take over from Scott Lindsey, who departed three weeks ago, had taken place with the club eager to put a replacement in post before the end of the season.