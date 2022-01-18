West Ham’s Coventry reunites with Manning for MK Dons loan deal

Conor Coventry worked with Dons head coach Liam Manning at West Ham

Reuniting with Liam Manning was a big part of luring Conor Coventry to MK Dons on loan from West Ham United.

The duo worked together for the Hammers between 2015 and 2019 when Manning departed to join the City Football Group, and will be working together again at Stadium MK, with the 21-year-old penning a deal until the end of the season.

Midfielder Coventry spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Peterborough but could not break into the Posh side on a regular basis, making just 12 appearances.

Able to play in the centre of the park, Coventry eases Dons’ issues in the middle of the pitch after injury ruled out David Kasumu, while Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool yesterday.

After being recalled by West Ham earlier this month, Coventry said working with Manning again helped convince him to join Dons.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Coventry said. “I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.

“This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.