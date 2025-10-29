What happened to the last MK Dons team to make it to the second round of the FA Cup?

Dons have not won in the FA Cup since November 2022 and the emphatic win over the non-league side.
Since then, Dons have been relegated to League Two, failed in the play-offs, got taken over and nearly got relegated again but seem to have found their feet this season.
With a spot in the second round in the offing this Saturday when Dons head to Essex to take on Colchester United, we take a look at where the players who last saw Dons into round two are now.
1. What happened to the MK Dons team which beat Taunton in November 2023?
The season did not deliver much to remember for MK Dons, but the 6-0 win over Taunton in the FA Cup remains the last time the club made it to the second round. | Jane Russell
2. Franco Ravizzoli
The goalkeeper was the reserve behind Jamie Cumming for the main, before making the switch to Wycombe after Dons' relegation. Making himself a cult hero in south Bucks too, he is now on the books at Blackpool | Getty Images
3. Jack Tucker
Never really established himself in his three years at Stadium MK as he phased in and out of form and favour. Joined Colchester on loan at the end of last season, and is in line to take on his former club again this weekend for the U's | Getty Images
4. Dean Lewington
After appearing in this FA Cup tie, soon took over as caretaker boss following the sacking of Liam Manning. Finally hung up his boots at the end of last season after a record-breaking career, and is now a coach in Dons' Development Squad | Jane Russell