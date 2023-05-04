News you can trust since 1981
What MK Dons need to happen if they are to avoid relegation on Sunday

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 23:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST

MK Dons fate remains in their own hands as they head into the final game of the season on Sunday - but only just.

Burton's 1-0 win over Cambridge United on Wednesday night did Mark Jackson's side a huge favour, and Dons will be asking for one more on Sunday when the sides meet at the Pirelli Stadium.

With any two of Dons, Cambridge and Morecambe destined for the fourth tier, a win for Dons guarantees their League One status for another year, barring Morecambe winning by eight more goals in their road trip to Exeter City.

Should Dons draw with the Brewers, a win for Morecambe or for Cambridge, who face relegated bottom club Forest Green at home on Sunday, would send Mark Jackson’s men down.

Should Dons lose at the Pirelli Stadium, Morecambe must also lose, and Cambridge must not win for Dons to stay in League One.

