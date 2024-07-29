Where MK Dons supporters think the club needs to strengthen before the season starts
MK Dons will remain active in the transfer market as they look to add to their squad, and the supporters have had their say as to where the team needs to strengthen.
Ten players have come through the door at Stadium MK this summer as Mike Williamson and Sporting Director Liam Sweeting aim to shore up the side which finished fourth last season, and go one step further to securing automatic promotion.
The head coach last week said he wanted a couple more players through the door before the start of the season against Bradford City on August 10.
We put it to MK Dons supporters on X where the club still needs to add before kick-off at Stadium MK, and the answer was an overwhelming one: 68 per cent voted in favour of strengthening at full/wing-back.
The centre-back position looks to have been heavily bolstered by the signings of Laurence Maguire and Sam Sherring, with Luke Offord also capable of slotting into the role, while Dean Lewington and Jack Tucker remain at the club, offering plenty of depth.
In midfield, while Williamson has swept the decks, plenty of bodies have been added to the ranks also, with Tommy Leigh, Joe Pritchard, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Liam Kelly and Tom Carroll all recruited, while Callum Hendry has come in up front.
It leaves Dons light in the wide areas. Kyran Lofthouse returned from his loan spell to Barnsley, and Daniel Harvie has moved on to Wycombe Wanderers, leaving Joe Tomlinson the only recognised senior player in that position at the moment. There are options with some of the new midfield signings, but more than two thirds of the fans want to see Sweeting et al bring in at least another body to fill that area.
