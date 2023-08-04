Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Ash Hunter?

Ashley Hunter is no stranger to Graham Alexander's teams as he reunited with the head coach for a third time by signing for MK Dons.

The 27-year-old winger played under the boss at Fleetwood Town and Salford City and now completed the hat-trick at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter's career began in Burton Albion's academy before joining non-league Ilkeston in the summer of 2014. Impressing in both their U21s and first-team, but returned to the EFL within just a few months when Alexander took him to Highbury Stadium for a 'sizeable fee' in January 2015.

Read More Winger Hunter becomes MK Dons’ seventh signing of the summer

Alexander departed Fleetwood nine months later, but Hunter's career thrived there. He made 216 outings for the Cod Army, netting 38 goals in his five years at the club.

His former boss would come calling again though in January 2020 when he brought the winger to Salford City, initially on loan, making the move permanent in the summer after Covid curtailed the season. Again though, Alexander departed not long after signing Hunter, but the player became a regular for the Ammies, making almost 100 appearances across his two-and-a-half years at the Peninsula Stadium.