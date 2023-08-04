Winger Hunter becomes MK Dons’ seventh signing of the summer

Ash Hunter said he is excited to work under Graham Alexander again after he agreed a move to MK Dons.

The 27-year-old winger left Morecambe earlier this summer, and becomes the seventh signing for the club.

Hunter played for Dons’ head coach first at Fleetwood Town, before then being signed by Alexander at Salford City, initially on loan in 2020 before making the move permanent a few months later.

Making 323 appearances already in his career, netting 56 goals, Hunter said he feels he has the trust of the head coach and knows what he wants from his sides, and can hit the ground running at Stadium MK.

“I’m really happy to sign here and work with the gaffer again,” Hunter said upon signing. “I will work hard and hopefully bring some goals and assists as well. I’ve always done that under the Gaffer – he trusts me and allows me to play with freedom and that usually works out well for me.

“I want to come in and be a part of a winning team. This is a tricky division and it can be tough to get out of it but I think we have a team that can do well and hopefully we can have a successful season.”

Alexander first spotted Hunter while in charge of Fleetwood, with the midfielder impressing at non-league Ilkeston Town before being snapped up to join the Cod Army,

“I’ve known Ash since we signed him at Fleetwood Town out of non-league,” Alexander said. “We then signed him again a few seasons later when at Salford City.

“He can play in a number of attacking positions and provides a creative spark in the final third. He’s good on the ball and provides a real threat in terms of end product. He’s got a small frame but a big personality and heart.”

Having played a lot of football in League Two, Hunter’s step into League One last season with Morecambe saw him limited to just 10 after an injury in the first-half of the campaign. And Alexander believes Hunter has something to prove this season as a result.