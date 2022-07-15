Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Bradley Johnson?

MK Dons have been on the lookout for some more experience to add to their side, and Bradley Johnson brings that in abundance.

The 35-year-old central midfielder, who left Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, arrives at Stadium MK as Dons' tenth signing of the summer and with 620 career games under his belt, not to mention the 78 goals that have come in that time.

Johnson's career began in Arsenal's academy, but he made his Football League debut for Cambridge United in 2004/05. It was not long before he made a move to Northampton Town, establishing himself as a regular at Sixfields in League One.

Championship sides came knocking for Johnson's services, but he opted for fellow League One side Leeds United in January 2008. Once again, he quickly became a regular at Elland Road, helping them to secure promotion to the Championship. And in his first season in the second tier was a hit too, winning Leeds' Goal of the Season for his strike against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Unable to agree a new deal though, he joined Norwich City as they went up to the Premier League. Appearances and goals continued to follow Johnson into the top flight as he went on to make 154 outings for the Canaries, netting 21 times, with his most prolific season being in the Championship where he scored 15 goals.

In September 2015, he completed a £6 million move to Derby County, and scored his first goal for the Rams in the 3-1 win over Dons at Stadium MK. Johnson racked up 140 appearances at Pride Park, with 14 goals to his name before shifting to Blackburn Rovers, where he has spent the last three seasons.

