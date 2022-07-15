Realistic Johnson knows he still has a lot to offer MK Dons

Bradley Johnson believes he still has plenty left to offer after signing for MK Dons.

The 35-year-old central midfielder arrives at Stadium MK with more than 600 games and 78 goals under his belt, bringing vast experience to the young squad put together by Liams Sweeting and Manning.

Johnson, who has been a regular for the likes of Leeds United, Norwich City, Derby County and most recently Blackburn Rovers, admits he knows he is heading towards the twilight of his career but feels he can still a lot to the MK Dons dressing room and the Stadium MK pitch too.

He said: “I am realistic about where I am at in my career but I know what I can still bring to the club. I am a team player who will give 100 per cent every time I put on the shirt.

"Hopefully I can pass on my experience to help a young team off the pitch, but I also want contribute on the pitch with my performances.”

Johnson has been tentatively linked with a move to Dons all summer, and with his future now sorted, he is eager to head into the new campaign.

He continued: "We have been speaking for a while but I’m glad to get it over the line and done so I can look forward to getting started with the squad.

