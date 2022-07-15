Johnson’s experience will be vital in Dons squad next season

The experience of Bradley Johnson will be just as important as his on-the-field impact for MK Dons, said Sporting Director Liam Sweeting after the 35-year-old completed his move today (Friday).

The midfielder left Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, and brings with him 620 career appearances, mostly in the Championship and Premier League.

With Dons putting together a very young side, the experience of Dean Lewington, Josh McEachran and Will Grigg who signed for the club on Thursday night, will be vital off-the-field for the club, and Johnson brings plenty more in abundance.

Sweeting said: “Having met with Bradley and discussed the role we have at the club, it became really clear that he would bring, not only substantial experience to our young group, but also a driven personality that is keen to be part of what we are trying to achieve here.

“I’m delighted we have been able to add him to the group and I look forward to working with him.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Bradley brings a wealth of experience to a young group but, most importantly, he still has plenty to offer on the pitch.