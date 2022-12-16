Why Dons could need another caretaker boss for the visit of Leicester City

MK Dons could be on the hunt for another caretaker manager if they do not have a permanent boss in place by their Carabao Cup game on Tuesday against Leicester City.

Dean Lewington’s hamstring surgery has been confirmed for early next week, when the Foxes pitch up to Stadium MK for the league cup encounter. And it leaves the club potentially having to look for another body to take charge of the side to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Keeper David Martin, who rejoined the club earlier this year, was in the dugout alongside Lewington on Tuesday night for the Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rovers could take charge, while experienced midfielder Bradley Johnson could also step-up in Lewington’s absence.

The skipper, who had already delayed the surgery to take charge at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night, admitted he is none the wiser to when a permanent boss may be appointed, but will be in charge on Saturday for game against Portsmouth in League One.

“We've confirmed I can have the surgery on Tuesday, they've managed to fit me in so I can take charge on Saturday,” he said.

With regards to a new coach coming in, he said: “I know as much as you! I've been asked to take Saturday and as far as I know, they're working as hard as they can behind the scenes to try and get someone in place.

“I've no idea of time frames or when that is going to happen.”

While the bookmakers are tipping various out-of-work managers with the job, there are none so far really fitting the mould. But those rumours and speculation are discussed amongst the players, Lewington admitted.

He added: “It's spoken about - it affects our lives. Players know some managers and coaches that are mentioned, they have good and bad experiences with some of them.

