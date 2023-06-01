Why Milton Keynes is an important place for new Dons boss Alexander and his family

There was a sense of homecoming for Graham Alexander’s family when he confirmed he would be taking over at MK Dons.

While he never pulled on a Dons shirt during his 20-year playing career, Milton Keynes has played a key role in his life.

Signing for Luton Town in 1995, Alexander lived in the new city for four years before making a move from Kenilworth Road to Preston North End. During that time, his family began to take shape too, with his three children - a boy and twin girls - born in Milton Keynes Hospital before they joined him in moving north.

With their ties to the city, Alexander said he was desperate to tell his children who he was talking to about getting back into football management after a season out of the game.

He explained: “They were so excited when I got the job. I couldn't tell them I was going for the interview because I didn't want to disappoint them if I didn't get it. It’s great for our family because we’ve got a lot of ties with the city.

“MK Dons is a team I’ve looked out for because I lived in Milton Keynes for four years. All three of my children were born here in the 90s.

“When I called them to tell them I'd been offered though, they were so excited. I've got to justify it now by going and winning.”

Not only that, but Stadium MK was the scene of his first taste of management, guiding Preston North End to a 1-0 win in 2011 under his caretaker watch, sparking the start of his career in the dugout, while also bringing the curtains down on his extensive playing career.

He continued: “Dons had a brilliant home record, but we came here and spoiled it to win 1-0! From that moment, I was fully prepared to go into coaching. I was looking at the summer and maybe playing on for another season, but that night, my mind was made up.

