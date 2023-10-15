Wild felt Barrow deserved at least a point after late show against Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barrow manager Pete Wild felt his side were good value for a share of the spoils at Stadium MK on Saturday against MK Dons, even if their comeback did not start until stoppage time at the end of the game.

With Dons heading to victory thanks to Max Dean’s first-half brace, Ben Whitfield swept home Barrow’s first in the third minute of time added on before a deflected Emile Acquah shot two minutes later secured a point for the Bluebirds, adding to the home side’s misery as their win-less run in League Two was stretched to eight games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, Wild said: “I honestly think it's the least we deserved. To get the two goals at the end shows our fighting spirt and our never say die attitude, and that we can come from behind to get points. I was really pleased with how the game went.

“We weren't good enough until the 92nd minute in their box, we didn't really threaten them and we gave them two cheap goals.

“You have to keep going, you've got to have that belief but we didn't hurt them enough in the box. To score those two late goals is the least we deserved from the game.”

Wild earned a yellow card not long after Dean opened the scoring after 12 minutes for remonstraing with the fourth official after he believed there was a handball in the build-up to the goal - something he feels gave the hosts a leg-up in the game.

Read More Barrow strike twice in stoppage time to pile more misery on MK Dons

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The referee hasn't seen a clear handball for their first goal and that put us on the backfoot,” he continued. “I got a yellow card because I got frustrated, but he has to see those sorts of things, because it gave them a leg up when we'd started well.