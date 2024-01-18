Williams backs 'brilliant' Kemp to help Dons in League Two promotion hunt

The return of Dan Kemp to MK Dons was met with delight by his team-mates

With one of League Two's hottest properties returning this month, MJ Williams believes Dan Kemp will help MK Dons battle at the top of the table in the second-half of the season.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals on loan for Swindon Town in the first-half of the campaign before being recalled by Dons, making his return in the 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

While he did not get on the scoresheet, Kemp's promising performance gave hints of what is to come from the former West Ham man, who was deemed as one of the top performers in the English game in 2023, following an equally rich vein of form at Hartlepool United, also on loan, at the end of last season too.

Williams and Kemp previously crossed paths at Blackpool - both signed in the 2020/21 season, but left Bloomfield Road in the following transfer window. Reunited again, the former Bolton man believes Kemp can continue his stunning form in Milton Keynes, and his performance at Tranmere was just a preview of things to come.

Williams said: "I've worked with Kempy a couple of times, I was at Blackpool with him. He's a great player, a massive character and a top player as well.

"It is important to get him back, his stats this season have been absolutely brilliant and I hope he can come back and show everyone what he can do - and I'm sure he will.

"We saw some glimpses of it against Tranmere, some of the positions he got into were brilliant, so it's massive for the group for him to come back, and I hope he can push us on."

Kyran Lofthouse made his Dons debut against Tranmere on Saturday. Pic: MK Dons

While Kemp has return to the fold, Dons have made two January signings in the form of Stephen Wearne and Kyran Lofthouse - both of whom Williams feels will help in the busy second-half of the year.