Williams ‘feeling really good’ again after early season injury kept him sidelined

MJ Williams hopes he has put his injury troubles behind him after making his MK Dons comeback recently.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Bolton Wanderers in the summer, started the season brightly for Graham Alexander’s side, but picked up a knee injury in the third game of the season away at Crawley Town. It was also a knee injury which hampered his early career while on loan with Swindon Town, ruling him out for a lengthy spell.

Aside from a substitute appearance against Doncaster Rovers, Williams was sidelined for the best part of the next month before making his return to the field.

Starting against Oxford United in the EFL Trophy, and then subsequent League Two games against Sutton United and Harrogate Town, Williams believes his knee issue is now in the past.

“I felt really good,” he said speaking after the defeat to Harrogate on Saturday. “In the Crawley game, I just wasn't right, and there was a bit of pride in not wanting to go down really. It was at the wrong time, I felt really good in pre-season. But I've worked really hard to get back into the team.

“I worked really hard in the gym, tried to do everything right. It's tough with all the fitness stuff, but you have to stick to it to get back onto the pitch.