Williams is racing to be fit in time to face Doncaster Rovers

Dons are willing to play the waiting game when it comes to the fitness of MJ Williams after the midfielder missed last Saturday’s win over Colchester United.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer, had been an ever-present in Graham Alexander’s side but was out of the team at the JobServe Community Stadium after suffering a knock in the loss to Crawley Town last week.

Head coach Alexander confirmed the midfielder had not trained in the first-half of the week as he recovers, but hoped to have him back training before this Saturday’s home game against Doncaster Rovers.

“MJ has still not trained with us,” Alexander confirmed. “He picked up a knock in the Crawley game, got through it but wasn’t at the level he expected. He told us he didn’t want to let the team down, which is a testament to his character and personality.

“We’re hopeful he’ll come back on Thursday or Friday.

“But we’ve got players who are ready to step up and take the opportunity and help the team win. We have to create a squad that is seamless with ready-made replacements.

“Dawson (Devoy) came in, and obviously is a completely different player to MJ, so we had to adjust the midfield to concentrate on the strengths of the three in there.”

There was better news regarding the fitness of injured skipper Dean Lewington too, with the 39-year-old edging closer to a return to training with the side after missing the last month.