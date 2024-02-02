Williams is ready for Dons to kick onto the next level

MJ Williams and Alex Gilbey celebrate his goal against Gillingham

Heading into the final three months of the League Two season, MK Dons need to be forcing their way into the automatic promotion picture according to MJ Williams.

The 28-year-old scored his first Dons goal on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Gillingham, and one which proved amongst the players. It ensured Mike Williamson's side maintained their strong run, winning seven of their last nine games as they have moved into the play-off spots.

Six points clear of AFC Wimbledon, who occupy eighth spot outside the play-off zone, Williams said with some big games coming up against fellow promotion hopefuls, starting tomorrow against Barrow, now is the time to start making a bigger impression on those in the top three automatic spots.

"What we've shown in the last few weeks is how good we can be," he said. "Now it's the task to push our way up there. Football is a mad game, things change all the time, and you might look and think you're a bit far off it, but things can change.

"The Christmas period was massive for us, but now we've got to kick onto the next level and keep picking up points."

Not known for his goal-scoring prowess during his career, Williams said he enjoyed watching the emotion on the faces of his team-mates as much as scoring itself after opening his account in fine style against Gillingham.

He continued: "The lads have been great with me since I came through the door, and have been giving me some banter about the goal! I think there was a lot of relief from everyone. Gilbs told me it was his favourite goal of the season! I love the lads in there, so to get my first one and to see their faces in the celebration was brilliant.