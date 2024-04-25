Williamson 'hopeful' on return for Tomlinson against Sutton

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson is set to play a part in Saturday’s season finale against Sutton United after missing the last month with a toe injury.

The 23-year-old has not featured since his scoring performance in the 5-0 over Walsall in March, picking up an injury late in the game. Having returned to the grass this week, Mike Williamson said he wants the wing-back to play some part in the final League Two game of the campaign this weekend against Sutton United at Stadium MK.

Striker Matt Dennis meanwhile, who a bagged a brace in his last game against Salford also in March, is still set to miss out through injury.

Williamson said: “They're good, they're progressing. Matty is working hard and keeping his head down.

“Joe has been back on grass, but we're not taking any risks. I can't really give any more news just yet because we don't know, but it's positive and we're hopeful he can play a part in the game on Saturday and moving forward.”

Rotation for the final game?

Lewis Bate was an unused substitute last week against Harrogate have been rested for the game

Williamson made four changes to his side last weekend for the away trip to Harrogate Town, giving midfielders Jack Payne and Lewis Bate the afternoon off, while substituting Warren O’Hora, Alex Gilbey and Max Dean early to keep them fresh for the forthcoming play-off campaign.

Giving game time to some of his squad who have been short of pitch time recently, the head coach hinted he may do something similar to face Sutton.

He continued: “I felt as though there have been lads who are unfortunate not to play more, and have every right to feel hard-done-by. That's the nature of the industry.