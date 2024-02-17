Williamson to wrap Wearne up after his brace in Swindon win

Mike Williamson and Stephen Wearne

Stephen Wearne will be wrapped up in cotton wool to protect him after his brace against Swindon Town helped MK Dons to the 2-1 win at the County Ground on Saturday.

The 23-year-old bagged twice in the opening eight minutes of his full debut to put Mike Williamson's side in prime position to claim the three points. Only Charlie Austin's 89th minute header made life more nervous for Dons at the end as they moved up to fifth spot in the division.

Wearne's performance, and most notably his early finishing, added to his contributions in his first three substitute appearances since arriving from Gateshead last month. But after signing from the north east with an injury, Williamson said Wearne showed what he has in store.

He said: "Good players understand the game and can play in many different pockets, and he showed how sharp he was today. He could have had a couple more as well. It was great for him to get a start, and 60 minutes under his belt, but we've got to wrap him up now.

"Our main concern is keeping him fit because he's had niggles which are unusual, but we know what quality he possesses."

Two goals up inside eight minutes thanks to Wearne's poacher-like finishes, Williamson said his side were strong at both ends of the pitch but still had areas where they could have done better.

He said: "It was a fantastic start. What we can take from the game is that some of our offensive play was very good, and our last-ditch defending showed out spirit. Every player wanted to throw themselves in front of the ball.

"Gilbs could have had a penalty, he's cut in and opened the goal up and is taken down, which was blatent, but the crowd were calling for a few decisions before that. It is what it is and get your head down.

"For big parts of the game, I thought we were quite far off and made it hard for ourselves. It was a bit chaotic at the end, but I'm incredibly proud of the boys today. The fact we've got good players won us that game today.