Williamson warns of a tough test against Forest Green Rovers
The MK Dons head coach looks ahead to tomorrow's game with Forest Green Rovers
Mike Williamson has warned MK Dons not to take their eyes off the ball when Forest Green Rovers visit Stadium MK on Saturday.
Rovers sit 23rd in the table after they too suffering relegation last season. David Horseman's side head to Milton Keynes with a win under their belt, having beaten Scarborough in the FA Cup first round on Tuesday night. They made significant changes to the side though, and are set to look significantly different when they arrive at MK1.
Dons have not played in League Two since November 28 and their 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town, with last Saturday's game against Mansfield Town postponed the morning of kick-off. And with the team chomping at the bit to get going again, head coach Williamson has warned not to take Forest Green lightly.
"It will be a tough test," he said. "Forest Green will come here off the back of a win, they made changes (in the FA Cup) so they'll come here fresh and with a point to prove. We have to make sure we're switched on to give us the best chance we can. Momentum can be a difficult thing to wrestle back, but they've got experience and the quality to turn it around.
"All our focus is on us, looking at a few different things, but they will have the belief, just as we have, that they can come here and get three points. They'll feel they can turn things around and climb the table."
By the time kick-off rolls around, it will be seven weeks since Dons' last home game on a Saturday at 3pm. Speaking about what will be only his second 3pm Saturday game at Stadium MK, Williamson added: "We're looking forward to it. We want the supporters in, it's our environment, it's our pitch and we just want to play games. We want to work and improve, and build momentum ahead of a busy Christmas period. This is when a lot of campaigns are cemented."