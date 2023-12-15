Williamson warns of a tough test against Forest Green Rovers

Troy Deeney of Forest Green Rovers

Mike Williamson has warned MK Dons not to take their eyes off the ball when Forest Green Rovers visit Stadium MK on Saturday.

Rovers sit 23rd in the table after they too suffering relegation last season. David Horseman's side head to Milton Keynes with a win under their belt, having beaten Scarborough in the FA Cup first round on Tuesday night. They made significant changes to the side though, and are set to look significantly different when they arrive at MK1.

Dons have not played in League Two since November 28 and their 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town, with last Saturday's game against Mansfield Town postponed the morning of kick-off. And with the team chomping at the bit to get going again, head coach Williamson has warned not to take Forest Green lightly.

"It will be a tough test," he said. "Forest Green will come here off the back of a win, they made changes (in the FA Cup) so they'll come here fresh and with a point to prove. We have to make sure we're switched on to give us the best chance we can. Momentum can be a difficult thing to wrestle back, but they've got experience and the quality to turn it around.

"All our focus is on us, looking at a few different things, but they will have the belief, just as we have, that they can come here and get three points. They'll feel they can turn things around and climb the table."

