Williamson would prefer Dons to be masters of their destiny

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson said as a player, he would have loved to be in MK Dons position heading into the final stretch of the season, but said it is different as a head coach.

With Mansfield, Stockport and Wrexham all looking over their shoulders at Dons in the automatic promotion hunt, Williamson said he always preferred the chase but now he is sat in the dugout, having your fate in your own hands is much preferred.

“As a player, as a mentality, I like to be the hunter,” he said. “But in this situation, I'd sooner be the hunted and have it in your own hands. All you have to do is focus on yourself, take care of your own business and get your own reward.”

While the others have games in hand, Dons have only four games and 12 points left to play for in the regular League Two season. Not usually one to get too far ahead of himself, Williamson admitted the next four games though are must-win for his side to ensure they are still in the conversation for automatic promotion.

He said: “We always talk about the next game, but we've only got a small number of games left, and they are all must-win. That's the mentality. We won't be looking at what the other teams are doing, or at their results, it's just purely what we can control.