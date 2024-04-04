Promotion rivals will be watching out for MK Dons during run-in

Ethan Robon

Teams will be looking over their shoulders for MK Dons chasing them down in the closing stages of the League Two automatic promotion fight.

Dons are outsiders to pinch a top three spot with just a few weeks to go before the season is done, needing to win their remaining games while hoping Stockport, Mansfield and or Wrexham to drop points with their games in hand.

In previous promotion seasons, namely 2014/15 and 2018/19, Dons have been the hunters for the majority of their run-in, rather than the hunted.

Midfielder Ethan Robson admitted he would swap places with any of the teams above Dons in the promotion race, but being in their current position, he knows their rivals will have eyes on them throughout the final games, knowing they cannot afford to slip up.

“It's tough, but I think I'd rather be in the top three when you know it's in your hands,” he said. “If you're in the top three, you are thinking about MK at the moment. We're a really good team, we've shown that throughout the season. Those team around us know how good we are.

“All we can do is win our games and then it's up to the others. We have to get maximum points from here and see where we are at at the end of the season.

“It's crunch time. Four games to go, we have to win them all. If it's good enough, it's good enough but if it's the play-offs, we'll take it from there.”

Having suffered relegation last season, Robson said a return to League One at the first time of asking would be vindication for the club.