Williamson's MK Dons departure threatened to cause issues for Newcastle man

Joe White was concerned following Williamson’s MK Dons exit

The departure of Mike Williamson as head coach of MK Dons threatened to throw a spanner in the works for Joe White.

The 22-year-old joined on deadline day in August on loan from Newcastle United, where former boss Williamson played 169 times. Keen to play under the watch of the ex-Magpies defender, White made two outings for his new coach until Williamson walked away from Stadium MK, opting to take on Carlisle United instead.

With the hiring of Scott Lindsey, White admitted he was concerned for what his loan move could now entail.

“It was quite tough - one of the main reasons I came here was because of the former manager, so him leaving wasn't ideal for me,” the midfielder said. “But we all want the new manager to come in and settle everyone, and he has been excellent since he's arrived, for me personally as as a group.”

He earned big praise from the new man in charge though following his goal-scoring performance against Harrogate, in his first league start for the club, and on his birthday too. Described as a ’maverick’ by Lindsey, and offering something something unique to the squad, White believes he can continue to build on his performances last season for Crewe and play a big part for Dons.

He added: “My performances last season out on loan were good, and that's my main aim again here this season too. I want to increase my numbers, and I think with the players in this team I can do that easily. I want to add for myself and collectively as well.”

