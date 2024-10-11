Win it for George - Gilbey and Lindsey want a fitting tribute against Port Vale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday’s game between MK Dons and Port Vale will see a tribute to George Baldock ahead of kick-off

MK Dons want to win on Saturday against Port Vale in memory of George Baldock.

The 31-year-old, who died at his home in Greece on Wednesday, played more than 100 games for Dons after making his debut in 2011 until his departure in the summer of 2017 to Sheffield United.

Only Dean Lewington remains of players who played alongside Baldock at the club, while there are plenty of backroom staff - including performance director Simon Crampton and Head of Rehabilitation Adam Ross - who worked with the Greek international.

Alex Gilbey, who first arrived at the club a few months after Baldock’s departure, said the outpouring of emotions towards the defender showed how big an impact he had at Stadium MK, and that it should inspire the current squad to victory over Vale this weekend.

“It should be fuel to the fire for the lads,” he said. “He's one of our own, whether you knew him or not. It's one where you have to dig deep for someone who has such a big affiliation to the club, and we'll be trying to get the three points for him.

“When something like this happens at your club, it's heart breaking. He was loved by everyone at the club.”

Head coach Scott Lindsey crossed paths with Baldock as a teenager when he joined Tamworth on loan in March 2012, while Lindsey was assistant manager at The Lamb Ground.

He said he immediately spotted Baldock’s potential, and was not surprised to see him become a Premier League regular.

Lindsey said: “You could see he would have a really bright future in the game, and of course he did. He went on to play at the very top level.

“You could always tell with George that he had the hunger, and that his attitude was top class. You could feel he could do anything, and he did.”

A book of condolence will be available in club shop at Stadium MK from today (Friday) for fans to share memories of George, and messages of support for the Baldock family.

A minute’s silence will be held ahead of Saturday’s game with Port Vale, and both sides will be wearing black armbands during the match.