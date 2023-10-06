Win over Gillingham would add to Dons’ armoury, says Alexander

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham Alexander admitted Priestfield is a tough place to go and get results, but believes MK Dons have got enough to see off Gillingham this Saturday.

Dons and Gills have had similar starts to the League Two season, with both winning four of five in the opening month of the season, with Alexander just pipping Neil Harris to the Manager of the Month award in August.

Both had wobbles through September though, and while Dons have slipped to 11th, Gillingham fared a little better and sit eighth, but parted ways with Harris on Thursday.

Dons’ record at Priestfield has been pretty poor down the years, with just two wins in ten visits, and Alexander was no stranger to the Kent ground during his playing days.

And given the early pace set by both sides, the Dons head coach believes a win over Gillingham will set a marker in their season.

“It's a tough venue,” he said speaking ahead of Harris’ sacking. “I've played there many times, but this is one of the places where, if you play well in these sorts of games, it adds more to your armoury going forwards.

“They're a good team, they've started the season well but had a difficult spell, similar to ourselves. We'll go there looking to play as well as we have done recently but turn the draws into wins.”