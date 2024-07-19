Wood eyes being an MK Dons regular next season

Albert Wood | Jane Russell

The teenager wants to force his way into the first team fold this season

Albert Wood wants to become a more regular feature in the MK Dons first team this season.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract earlier this summer, having come through the academy at MK1 following his release from Watford earlier in his career.

A part of Dons’ training camp in Germany this week, Wood said he has settled into the first team environment relatively smoothly after stepping up from the U18s, and hopes he can offer something new for Mike Williamson to consider.

“The biggest goal for me is to push into the first-team, and to be a regular player in it,” he said. “These are the first steps of my career. It's a big jump going from the U18s to the first team, but I feel like it has been really good for me so far. There are a lot of players here willing to give me advice.

“All the coaches really help with the transition, they're always preparing us for that jump. All the new boys, the more experienced boys have made me feel really welcome as well. Everyone has a really good laugh, it's good on and off the pitch here. It makes it easier making the jump when you've made the friendships in the squad.”

On the training camp in Germany, he added: “It has been really good so far. Coming on tour to Germany has been a really good experience and a really good opportunity to prove myself in the first-team.

“Pre-season has been tough but really enjoyable. That's what pre-season is about - helping you push on to get a good start to the season.”