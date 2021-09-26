Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth did not understand how Anthony Stewart’s foul on Troy Parrott was worthy of a red card at Stadium MK

Gareth Ainsworth was left stunned by Anthony Stewart’s red card for Wycombe late in the first half after he gave away the penalty which saw MK Dons win 1-0 on Saturday.

Stewart’s foul on Troy Parrott saw referee Scott Oldham point to the spot, but he adjudged Stewart’s attempt worthy of a red card too even though it looked as though Wanderers had cover and the defender made a genuine attempt to win the ball.

There is little doubt the red card altered the course of the game as Dons claimed a relatively comfortable victory in the end, despite not adding to their lead in the second half, but the Wycombe boss was left perplexed by the sending off decision.

“I don’t think it's a red card,” said Ainsworth afterwards. “It's a penalty all day, but it's a genuine attempt to win the ball. I asked the referee at half time and he said it was a push. I can't see a push, I can see a genuine attempt to win the ball. That is a yellow and I cannot understand how he's given a red card. How can he be sent off?

“It's a penalty, MK Dons beat us but they didn't put us to bed with 10 men.”

He added: “The boys were superb with 10 men, we defended so stoutly. MK Dons are a good side and keep possession really well. But I told them at half time if we could soak up the pressure we may catch them on the break and we were so close. I'm proud of that performance.