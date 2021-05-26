More Manchester United youngsters could head to MK Dons

Manchester United

Russell Martin hopes Ethan Laird's successful loan spell at MK Dons has opened the door for more loan deal from Manchester United.

Laird made 26 appearances for Dons after signing on loan from the Red Devils in January, and regularly impressed from right wing-back.

United's academy player performance manager Les Parry met with Martin and said he was impressed with the way Laird has developed during his five months at the club.

And after further discussions with Darren Fletcher, a former Scotland team-mate of the Dons boss who is first team coach at Old Trafford, Martin hopes his links at United could leave the door open for more promising youngsters could follow Laird in heading to Stadium MK.

"We've had Les Parry, who is in charge of loans from Manchester United, here and had a good chat and he got some good feedback," said Martin. "Les was really complimentary about what we were doing, and how we were with Ethan and what he was exposed to. He's improved a lot and I'm sure they will want to take a look at him.

"But it's about having relationships with these clubs, knowing they can trust us to look after their players and doing it in a certain way.

"I spoke to Darren Fletcher, who I played for Scotland with, who is also in a very good role at Manchester United, and you try to forge relationships and hopefully it's mutually beneficial. They might have a few others we might have a look at at some point.