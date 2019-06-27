Poole predicts a Dons promotion battle

He has only been training with his new team-mates for a few days, but Regan Poole is already aiming big for next season.

The former Manchester United defender, who joined the club earlier this month, is already getting used to life in Milton Keynes - and the roundabouts - and his new MK Dons squad mates as the team returned for pre-season training.

Poole was a part of Newport's play-off final campaign

The defender said his early impressions of the club and players have vindicated his decision to make the move to Dons, which he believes is a Championship club in waiting.

"I could tell straight away that it's a great group, and that's why they got promoted. I don't think they belong in League One either. I feel like this isn't a League One club, so we can push and go for promotion this year too. That's another reason I'm here.

"It was a real shock to see them in League Two, because I think it's a club too big for League One. I think we should really kick on and have a really good go and challenge. We've got a big enough squad, good enough and we can go for promotion. There is competition all over the park and that's healthy."

Poole's decision to Dons came after the 21-year-old was released by Manchester United, but his season ran much longer than most as he was part of Newport County's side which reached the League Two play-off final.

With barely any time between his club campaign ending and a call-up to the Wales U21s squad, Poole admitted he did not have much time to consider his options for this season, but felt he knew enough about Paul Tisdale and his side to make the right choice.

"Everyone knows I had the play-off final, I wanted to get that out of the way first before settling my future," he added. "I got over the final, got away and had a chance to think about it a bit. I didn't have much time because I went on international duty, but I thought a lot about it and I ended up here. It seems like a great fit.

"I'm still only 21, so I feel like I'm here to improve and progress. I feel like the staff here can help me do that and it's a huge reason to come here."