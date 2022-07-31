Leah Williamson celebrated the proudest moment of her life on Sunday when she lifted the European Championship trophy at Wembley after England’s historic 2-1 win over Germany.

Setting an attendance record for a Euros final not just in the women’s game but the men’s as well, more than 87,000 fans saw England take the lead through Ella Toone with a brilliant lob, only for Germany to equalise with 11 minutes to go through Lina Magull to send the game into extra time.

Substitute Chloe Kelly though would be the hero for the Lionesses as she poked home from close range in the 110th minute to secure England’s first major women’s honour.

Captain Williamson, from Milton Keynes, led a stern defence which conceded just two goals all tournament and was the first to get her hands on the trophy as she celebrated with her team-mates.

“I cannot stop crying,” she said afterwards. “We’ve talked and talked and talked and we’ve finally done it. It’s the proudest moment of my life... until the day I have kids I suppose!

“I’m lapping it up. Every piece of advice I got was to take every single second in because you’ll want to live it over and over - I’m going to be reliving this for a long time.

“The legacy of this tournament is the change in society after everything we’ve done. We’ve brought everyone to games, and we need them to some to WSL games.