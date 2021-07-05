Striker Nombe completes move to Exeter City

Sam Nombe

Exeter City have signed striker Sam Nombe from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for Dons, having made his debut in August 2017. Thrust into the spotlight during an injury crisis in 2019, Nombe built a reputation for himself which earned a loan move to the Championship last season with Luton. But he was limited in his opportunities and failed to impress manager Nathan Jones who opted not to sign him at the end of his deal.

Last week, Dons boss Russell Martin admitted Nombe was not a part of his plans for this season and was fielding bids for both him and midfielder Hiram Boateng.

The move to League Two side Exeter City sees Dons land an undisclosed fee for his services.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor said: “Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available.