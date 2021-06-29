Numerous clubs have enquired about Boateng and Nombe

Sam Nombe

MK Dons are listening to offers for Sam Nombe and Hiram Boateng with several clubs already making enquiries for their services.

Nombe had a frustrating season on loan at Luton Town last season, where he made just one start for the Hatters, while Boateng was a regular for Cambridge United as he helped them to promotion from League Two.

Dons boss Russell Martin said neither player fits into his plans for next season, but both have attracted interest this summer and Dons are willing to listen to offers.

Hiram Boateng

"We've had interest for both players from numerous clubs," he said. "Both of them want to be somewhere where they can play regularly. Hiram had a really good loan last year, played regularly and really enjoyed it. Sam had a frustrating year so he wants to go somewhere he can be the focal point week in, week out.

"Both are excellent players, but football is about timing and opportunity and they're both different to what we want at this time.

"They train brilliantly, they're good characters, great guys and don't get treated any differently. If they're still here, they'll have a chance to play themselves back in at some point. We have had a lot of interest from other clubs.