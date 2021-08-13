Sunderland native Robson excited to take on his former club

Ethan Robson spent 15 years at Sunderland as a youngster

After spending 15 years at the Stadium of Light, Ethan Robson is excited to take on his former club Sunderland tomorrow (Saturday).

The midfielder, on loan from Blackpool, came through the Black Cats’ academy, making 14 first team appearances during his time as a professional.

Leaving in summer 2020 for Blackpool, Robson arrived at Stadium MK this summer and was one of the stand-out performers in Dons’ 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Having played for his home-town club, Robson admitted it would be an emotional time taking on Sunderland again, but it was one he is excited to be a part of.

“It’s going to be a brilliant game,” he told iFollow MK Dons. “It’s a game that I’m looking forward to, of course. I’ve played against them a few times last season when I was with Blackpool.

“Sunderland are a very good team so it’s going to be a tough task but we’ve got to go for the three points because if we can do a job on them, it will be brilliant for us - it will give everyone confidence that we can compete with these sorts of teams.

“With the group that we’ve got, I believe we can do that. t’s going to be a tough task but a win is something we believe we can definitely achieve.

“It’s going to be brilliant having the fans back,” he added. “It’s what we thrive off and it’s what we play for, really.