Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to League One leaders Plymouth

MK Dons began 2023 with defeat as they went down 3-1 to League One pace-setters Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
Argyle took the lead after just three minutes through James Wilson, before Nathan Holland equalised for the visitors in 19 minutes. Niall Ennis though restored Plymouth’s lead just before the break, and Morgan Whittaker’s goal not long after it ensured the points for the hosts.
Here’s how we rated the players on New Year’s Day.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Was furious with the defence in front of him after the first goal. Made some decent saves, but was beaten three times again
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Warren O'Hora - 5.5
The defence was slow to start the game, and got pulled apart at times by the Plymouth front line. Caught flat-footed for Plymouth's second.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Jack Tucker - 6
Twice let Ennis slip from his grip, the second time cost Dons the second goal. Made come crucial interceptions though to deny the scoreline getting out of hand in the second half
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Daniel Harvie - 6
Kept on defensive duties as part of the back four, had a couple of breaks though the middle of the park but otherwise was fairly quiet
Photo: Jane Russell