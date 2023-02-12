News you can trust since 1981
Sullay Kaikai fired Dons into a 25th minute lead against Oxford United on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Oxford United

MK Dons let slip a first-half lead to share the spoils with Oxford United on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago

Sullay Kaikai’s first goal since joining the club from Wycombe Wanderers in January saw Dons take a 25th minute lead but Dons should have had the game wrapped up at the break, such was their control.

The second-half though saw Oxford dominate, with Dons distinctly off-the-pace compared to Karl Robinson’s side, who drew level through Lewis Bate with 20 minutes remaining.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Precious little he could do about this strike, but commanded his penalty area generally well and made a couple of good stops along the way

2. Jack Tucker - 6.5

Another solid game for the defender, but got brushed aside a couple of times in the latter stages as Oxford pressed for a winner

3. Zak Jules - 7

A pretty faultless outing, strong in the air and showed a good touch

4. Tennai Watson - 6.5

Worked well with Leko in the first-half but was pinned back for much of the second

