Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Oxford United
MK Dons let slip a first-half lead to share the spoils with Oxford United on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago
Sullay Kaikai’s first goal since joining the club from Wycombe Wanderers in January saw Dons take a 25th minute lead but Dons should have had the game wrapped up at the break, such was their control.
The second-half though saw Oxford dominate, with Dons distinctly off-the-pace compared to Karl Robinson’s side, who drew level through Lewis Bate with 20 minutes remaining.
Here’s how we rated the players.
