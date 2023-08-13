News you can trust since 1981
Plenty pulled their socks up in the second-half against Tranmere, but who came away with our man of the match award?Plenty pulled their socks up in the second-half against Tranmere, but who came away with our man of the match award?
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after beating Tranmere Rovers

MK Dons hit top spot in League Two on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.
By Toby Lock
Published 13th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST

After a brilliant first-half performance, which not only brought about Mo Eisa’s second goal of the season but also some excellent football, the second-half was a stark contrast with Tranmere on the front-foot and Dons playing some stern defensive football to ensure three points.

With some excellent and industrious performances all over the pitch, here’s how we rated the players.

A good stop in the first-half kept out Morris and an excellent one in the second denied Norris, but on the whole did not have a great deal to do but orchestrate. And he did it well en route to a clean sheet

1. Craig MacGilivray - 7

A good stop in the first-half kept out Morris and an excellent one in the second denied Norris, but on the whole did not have a great deal to do but orchestrate. And he did it well en route to a clean sheet

Another excellent show from the centre-half. Read the game brilliantly and kept the Tranmere front-line quiet for the vast majority.

2. Tommy Smith - 8

Another excellent show from the centre-half. Read the game brilliantly and kept the Tranmere front-line quiet for the vast majority.

Quietly went about his job, and did it well. Was often the voice of calm in the second-half when Dons got a little frantic

3. Warren O'Hora - 8

Quietly went about his job, and did it well. Was often the voice of calm in the second-half when Dons got a little frantic

Plenty of fans' choice for man of the match, and very worthy of it too. Kept a lid on Norris for long spells, won his aerial battles and showed off his distribution skills with some beautiful diagonals to the wide-open Cameron Norman. Played with his back to the wall in the second-half and thrived.

4. Top Don: Jack Tucker - 8.5

Plenty of fans' choice for man of the match, and very worthy of it too. Kept a lid on Norris for long spells, won his aerial battles and showed off his distribution skills with some beautiful diagonals to the wide-open Cameron Norman. Played with his back to the wall in the second-half and thrived.

