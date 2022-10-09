Toby Lock's MK Dons rating pictures after the defeat to Shrewsbury
Ten-man MK Dons left themselves too much to do after conceding twice in the first-half to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 8:00 am
Goals from Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley ensured the Shrews were 2-0 up at the break at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Zak Jules pulled one back for Dons nine minutes into the second-half, but Dawson Devoy’s red card on 59 minutes put paid to Dons’ attempts at securing an unlikely equaliser.
Both Liam Manning and Warren O’Hora felt Dons performed better down to 10-men as they dropped back into the bottom three in League One.
While there were few individually poor performances, the collective of the team was disappointingly low once again.
Here’s how we rated the players.
