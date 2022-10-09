News you can trust since 1981
Daniel Harvie cut a frustrated figure against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons rating pictures after the defeat to Shrewsbury

Ten-man MK Dons left themselves too much to do after conceding twice in the first-half to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 8:00 am

Goals from Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley ensured the Shrews were 2-0 up at the break at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Zak Jules pulled one back for Dons nine minutes into the second-half, but Dawson Devoy’s red card on 59 minutes put paid to Dons’ attempts at securing an unlikely equaliser.

Both Liam Manning and Warren O’Hora felt Dons performed better down to 10-men as they dropped back into the bottom three in League One.

While there were few individually poor performances, the collective of the team was disappointingly low once again.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Top Don: Jamie Cumming - 7

Made a handful of solid stops to keep the score civil, denying Christian Saydee twice at least as well as a Rekiel Pyke effort which turned out to be offside. Little he could have done for the goals, especially with one deflected away from his dive

2. Jack Tucker - 5

Looked nervous as Dons' defence struggled in the first-half in particular. Hooked at half-time.

3. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Looked off-colour in the first-half as Dons defence looked frail. Recovered in the second period.

4. Zak Jules - 6

Like O'Hora, had a nervous and tentative first-half, but got his second goal of the season and got back on top of things in the second.

