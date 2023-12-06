Williamson impressed with talented Dons youngsters
On a night when there were more disappointing elements than positives for MK Dons, Mike Williamson was pleased with the never-say-die attitudes of his academy picks despite the exit from the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Albert Wood and Keon Lewis-Burgess played the full 90 minutes during the 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night, while there were also substitute appearances for Phoenix Scholtz, Rian Silver, Charlie Stirland and Joel Anker.
Defender Wood had a hard-fought game at centre-back, and Lewis-Burgess was our standout man in the centre of the park.
And it was an impression he left on the head coach too, with both the youngsters leaving a mark on Williamson.
“(Keon) was always wanting to do the right thing, and Albert too,” said Williamson. “They kept wanting the ball, wanting to do the right things, didn't shy away from it. A lot of your career is suffering, defeat and suffering. They have to find the reaction, that pride to keep growing, and they will and will be better for it.”