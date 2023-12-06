There were not many bright sparks last night, but the youngsters impressed the MK Dons boss

Keon Lewis-Burgess

On a night when there were more disappointing elements than positives for MK Dons, Mike Williamson was pleased with the never-say-die attitudes of his academy picks despite the exit from the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Albert Wood and Keon Lewis-Burgess played the full 90 minutes during the 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night, while there were also substitute appearances for Phoenix Scholtz, Rian Silver, Charlie Stirland and Joel Anker.

Defender Wood had a hard-fought game at centre-back, and Lewis-Burgess was our standout man in the centre of the park.

And it was an impression he left on the head coach too, with both the youngsters leaving a mark on Williamson.