Milton Keynes RUFC young rugby stars shine at Northampton Saints

Milton Keynes RUFC with Chunya Munga and Archie Appleby

Hundreds of budding rugby stars descended on the home of Northampton Saints on Sunday for the Defender Rising Stars Cup in partnership with PREM Rugby.

On the morning after England’s women were crowned world champions, girls and boys from over 25 grassroots clubs, including Milton Keynes RUFC, took part in matches that mixed competition with fun and learning.

The annual Under-11s festival is one of a series across the country, hosted nationwide by PREM Rugby clubs.

They aim to provide young players with the opportunity to play in a professional environment, with an emphasis on rugby’s values rather than just the scoreline. For most of the youngsters, it was their first experience on a professional training ground and proud parents, grandparents and coaches lined the sidelines as they showcased their skills.

A wet start to the morning left players’ boots caked in mud, but did little to dampen spirits. By lunchtime the rain had cleared in time for an awards ceremony, where Saints stars Chunya Munga and Archie Appleby handed out medals to those who best embodied rugby’s core values; teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship that echoed throughout the festival.

Dylan Holes, 10, of Milton Keynes RUFC, said: “I love tackling and the teamwork with all the coaches and players. Everyone plays different roles.

“It’s really cool to play at the Saints training ground, I’ve never played here before but I’ve supported them my whole life. We’re so lucky to get to do this.”

Coach Steven Farnell added: “The one thing I love about this side is they always turn up for each other and just have fun.”

Since the first festival in 2008, more than 125,000 children have taken part, with many going on to play for PREM Rugby Clubs. Some referees at the festivals are also involved in youth development, helping ensure that the next generation learns the game’s values both on and off the pitch.

Chunya Munga said: “Watching these kids play with such enthusiasm and respect reminds you why grassroots rugby is so important. The future of the sport is in great hands. It’s brilliant to see so many young players enjoying themselves while learning the values that make rugby special.”

“Events like this are exactly how we grow the next generation of talent — full of energy, teamwork and a real love for the game.”

These festivals form part of PREM Rugby’s wider commitment to developing the game

at the grassroots level. Defender has been supporting grassroots rugby in the UK for nearly two decades, through the Defender Rising Stars Cup in partnership with PREM Rugby.

