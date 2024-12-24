Back-to-back wins round out the year for impressive Bletchley

Winger Harry Needham on the charge (Pic: @zrjphoto) | zrjphoto

The final game of the year ended in style

Bletchley wrapped up their 2024 campaign in style with a dominant 29-12 victory over Chinnor III at Manor Fields.

Following their impressive win over Bracknell II the previous week, Bletchley entered the game determined to keep their momentum alive. A lively turnout from the local community created a fantastic atmosphere, with packed touchlines providing vocal support.

The day began with a special moment as Bletchley’s players formed a tunnel to honour full-back Joshua Ustaran-Anderegg, who was playing his final game before moving abroad. The emotional send-off set the stage for what was to come.

Bletchley wasted no time asserting their dominance, using their physicality to gain early territory. Skipper Hugo Govett led from the front, making a powerful break from the base of a scrum to push into Chinnor’s 22. The forwards laid a solid platform, and quick interlinking play ended with centre Elliott Hales smashing through the defence to score the game’s opening try. Fly-half Cameron Watkins added the extras to give Bletchley a 7-0 lead.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, showing flair in attack. Prop Josh Sprules bulldozed his way through Chinnor’s defence before offloading to Watkins, who danced past defenders and fed winger John “Frenchie” Waite for a spectacular finish in the corner. Although Watkins’ conversion attempt sailed wide, Bletchley extended their advantage to 12-0.

Despite Chinnor’s efforts to claw their way into the game, Bletchley’s pack continued to dominate. Scrum-half Jenkins darted down the blindside, evading three defenders before being brought down inches from the try line. Quick ball from the ruck allowed second-row Kai Fagan to muscle his way over for Bletchley’s third try, with Watkins adding the conversion. The half-time whistle blew with the score at 19-0 to the home side.

Chinnor came out strong after the break, determined to fight back. A sharp break down the wing put Bletchley on the back foot, and after a series of pick-and-go phases, Chinnor spun the ball wide to score their first try. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 19-5.

Bletchley quickly regained composure, with Watkins’ intelligent kicking game pinning Chinnor deep in their half. The relentless pressure began to take its toll on the visitors, with injuries disrupting their momentum. Back in Chinnor’s 22, powerful carries from Glen White, Kai Fagan, and Govett laid the foundation for hooker Jordan Murray to power over for Bletchley’s fourth try. Although Watkins’ conversion attempt was off-target, the lead grew to 24-5.

Bletchley weren’t finished yet. A penalty for holding on gave Watkins the chance to kick to the corner, setting up a driving maul from the resulting lineout. The forward pack worked together to inch closer to the try line before Sprules dotted down to secure the bonus point. Another missed conversion left the score at 29-5.

In the dying minutes, Chinnor showed great determination and were rewarded for their effort. Their No. 8 charged down a kick and sprinted the length of the field to score a consolation try under the posts. The conversion was successful, bringing the final score to 29-12.

Bletchley will kick off 2025 with an away match against Wallingford on Saturday, January 4. The game is set to kick off at 2pm as they look to continue their fine form into the New Year.