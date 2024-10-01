Breakers cruise into the semi-finals with big win over Dragons

Basketball | Getty Images

They are one game away from a spot in the final after a convincing win

Milton Keynes Breakers booked their spot in the KitKing Trophy semi-finals with a convincing 95-68 victory over Bradford Dragons on Saturday evening.

With the return of Chris Tawiah and a spot in the KitKing Trophy semi-finals up for grabs, the excitement was building at Bletchley Leisure Centre. The Breakers would get off to a fast start, taking an early 10-3 lead capped by a Nate Robinson 3-pointer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford would respond with a 13-4 run of their own, with Kofi Joseph’s transition lay-up forcing Coach Billy Beddow-Patel into a timeout with his team trailing 14-18. Chris Tawiah was inserted into the line-up after the timeout for his first action of the season. He had an immediate impact with 6 points in just over a minute to help the Breakers take a 22-20 lead after the opening quarter.

A now trademark Adrian Scarborough dunk would open the scoring for the Breakers in the second period as the team continued to trade baskets in a nip and tuck battle. KJ Johnson’s lay-up put the Breakers up 37-33 forcing Dragons Coach Chris Mellor into a timeout. Out of the timeout the Breakers would lift their defensive intensity, going on a 10-2 run to close the half, including 6 points from Troy McIndoe. Half time, Breakers 47 – 35 Dragons.

The decisive run of the game would come at the beginning of the second half, the Breakers flew out of the gates with a 13-5 start, including a Nate Robinson dunk that brought the boisterous home crowd to their feet. With the Breakers leading 60-40, they would go on to maintain a comfortable advantage for the reminder of the half to close the game out 95-68 and secure a spot in the KitKing Trophy semi-finals.

KJ Johnson and Nate Robinson led the scoring for the Breakers with 20 points apiece. Johnson also added 7 assists. Adrian Scarborough recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, going a perfect 7/7 from the field. Chris Tawiah added 12 points and 6 rebounds on his return.

Jevon Laidler led the Dragons with 16 points. He was joined in double figures by Micah Savery-Richards (12) and Andreas Lycoudis (10).

Elsewhere in the KitKing Trophy, Derby Trailblazers, Hemel Storm and Reading Rockets also secured quarterfinal victories to book their tickets to the semis. A live draw will take place this week to determine the semi-final matchups, with the games expected to take place in later November/early December, followed by the final in March.

The team begin league play this Saturday with a trip to Colchester to take on the Essex Rebels at the Essex Sports Arena.