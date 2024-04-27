Breakers do the treble by securing NBL Division 2 crown in Manchester
MK Breakers rounded out a sensational season in style to seal the NBL Division 2 title.
Having won the National Cup and promotion to Division 1 with their D2 South victory already, Billy Beddow’s men beat Solent Kestrels 86-68 at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester on Saturday to complete the treble.
For two teams who topped the league's scoring charts this season and combined for 200 points in their previous meeting last month, this clash lacked that offensive might as both teams shot below 40 per cent from the floor.
Still, it was South champions MK who we left standing tall come the final buzzer thanks to a standout one-two punch from Chris Tawiah and Jordan Spencer. Either would have been a worthy MVP selection but it was Spencer's triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists that got the nod over the forward's 21/15 double-double. Earlier this week, he was voted the league’s MVP at the Basketball England awards.
"I feel amazing,” said Beddow afterwards. “The crowd going crazy at the start gave us a real boost to keep pushing.
"The [National] Cup took it out of us this year, and the one goal was the league and when we got that we almost felt relieved. And then you try and find the second, third gear to push for [the their third title].
"It was a beautiful derby every time we played (Kestrels). Matt Guymon's an awesome coach; we always knew it was going to be tactical playing them and we weren't just going to come out and play hard the whole time.”