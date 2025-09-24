Bucks deny Merlins to claim national baseball crown

The baseball team in Milton Keynes claimed the national title in Bracknell

MK Bucks were crowned BBF AA National Champions in a thrilling best-of-three series final against Cardiff Merlins.

A brilliant pitching performance from veteran John Blose at the bottom of the seventh in the decisive game ensured Bucks the title in a 11-6 win.

Finals weekend offered the Milton Keynes Baseball club the opportunity to claim two titles, with the Single A squad also in action, though they were beaten in the semi-finals by Cambridge Royals.

Club chairman Ernie Ayala said: “I couldn’t be prouder of both our teams. From the very first winter training session back in February through to the games this weekend, every single player has given their all.

“To see both squads fighting for championships side by side at Finals Weekend is something truly special for Milton Keynes Baseball.

“The Double A title is a historic achievement, but just as important is the journey our Single A team has made. The future of this club is incredibly bright.”

Bucks wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, plating a run in the very first inning to set the tone. From there, both pitchers settled into their rhythm, and scoring chances became scarce.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Bucks’ offense exploded back into life. A mix of patient at-bats, timely hitting, and aggressive base-running fuelled a huge 5-run inning that pushed Milton Keynes firmly into control.

On the mound, Toshihiro Kondo was at his dominant best, keeping the Merlins off balance and off the board for five straight innings. Cardiff did eventually find a spark in the sixth, when right fielder Eiki launched a 2-run homer to finally break their drought.

But that would be all the Merlins could manage. Kondo calmly closed the door, and the Bucks claimed Game 1 with a 9-2 victory to move within touching distance of the title.

With the series shifting to Farnham Park on Sunday, the Merlins knew their season was on the line. This time it was Cardiff who came out swinging, taking a narrow lead in the early innings.

After five frames, they held a 2-1 advantage, and the tension around the ground was palpable. The sixth inning, however, turned into a shootout. Both sides traded blows, each pushing four runs across the plate in a chaotic frame that saw momentum swinging back and forth. Heading into the final inning, Cardiff still clung to a one-run lead, 6-5, but the Bucks refused to go quietly.

In the top of the seventh, Milton Keynes put together their biggest rally of the season, showing why they had been so dangerous all year. Patient hitting, sharp baserunning, and clutch knocks up and down the lineup saw the Bucks pile on six runs in the inning to turn the game on its head.

Now leading 11-6, the stage was set for one final defensive stand. Veteran Blose took the ball in the bottom of the seventh and delivered under pressure. A strikeout, a flyout, and a groundout later, the Bucks stormed the field as AA Champions of 2025.