City Olympic star Emms finds herself in a pickle on the court

Over two decades on from winning Commonwealth gold and silver at Bolton Arena, badminton star Gail Emms returned to the venue to compete in a different sport.

The Milton Keynes star won mixed team gold and women’s doubles bronze at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

She went on to win Olympic silver with mixed doubles partner Nathan Robertson in 2004, and in another coincidence, she teamed up with another Robertson, Kirsty, to compete at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament in Bolton.

“In 2002, 23 years ago, I walked in here to represent England for the Commonwealth Games,” The 48-year-old said. “And I am saying to the younger ones, and they are looking at me like, what, but yes I was competing 23 years ago.

“When you think about that, that it is full circle and I have come back here, it is bringing back lots of memories, brilliant memories and that is what sport does.

“Pickleball is this really lovely mix where people from tennis, table tennis, squash and badminton can all come together.

“That is really lovely and you can see the different styles. It is becoming a really good community and that is really lovely, with all those sports coming together.”

Emms, who retired from badminton in 2008, discovered pickleball last year after someone was playing the sport on the court next to hers when she was playing badminton.

At Bolton Arena, Emms competed in the Women’s Doubles 4.5 15/25 category, alongside Kirsty Robertson, who is no relation to Emma former badminton doubles partner.

The pair won two of their four matches, which was not enough to get out of the group.

She added: “It is really addictive, you can’t stop. They’ve got my for life now, pickleball is not just for Christmas, it is for life.

“I found joy in pickleball and I think that is really important and I feel a duty of care to this sport.

“I have this platform and I feel very lucky to have this platform and I want to promote it because it has given me something really lovely.

“I have found something where I can be myself again and there are going to be loads of other people who can feel the same.

“I am getting better, I am definitely not getting worse, which is a good start, so I want to keep doing that and anything I can do to do that.

“Pickleball have got Gail, Gail is not just for Christmas either, Gail is for life!”

Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in the UK, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 members.

The sport is based on different aspects of other racket sports, it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

One skill Emms has been able to bring from badminton is her smash, which attracted plenty of attention in Bolton.

“I love a smash, the smash is where I get to show off!,” she said. “I can see people watching, and my opponents were lifting on my partner Kirsty, and I was just thinking, I want to have a go, I want to have a go.

“I got one and hit beautifully and everyone was like ‘yeah, there it is’. It is my signature one, so everyone wants to see it. But some of the girls were getting it back, so I’ve got to work on it now!”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/