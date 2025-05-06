Cuell leads the field home in the ever-popular MK Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runners took to the streets of Milton Keynes over Bank Holiday weekend

The male podium celebrating at Stadium MK | MK Marathon

Fareham Running Club’s Brandon Cuell led thousands home on Bank Holiday Monday in the Milton Keynes Marathon.

Cuell was nearly four minutes clear at the front of the field as he came across the line in 2:34.13. Tewksbury RC’s Owen Grant came in second at 2:37.58, just ahead of Jason Baker (Assent Performance) in 2:39.30. Sam Horwood led home the Redway Runners in 3:00.17, coming in 107th overall.

There was controversy though with Marshall Milton Keynes AC runner Steve Tuttle initially leading the field by a significant margin but was directed the wrong way and subsequently disqualified.

The women's MK Marathon podium | MK Marathon

First woman across the line was Stephanie Willis, just outside the three-hour mark in 3:01.53, comfortably ahead of Jade Brown (Springfield Striders) in 3:17.30 and Grace Carrier (Cambridge University Hare And Hounds) in 3:18.13. Amy Milne of Marshall Milton Keynes AC was fifth home for the women, and 303rd overall, in 3:22.44.

Thousands took to the streets over Bank Holiday weekend to compete in the various events, including the half marathon and the rocket 5k. Southampton AC’s Harry Smith (1:08.45) was first across the line in the 13.1 mile event, with Amie Bagnall of Chershire Dragons leading the women home in 1:22.07.

The mixed relay team of Shepshed RC led the way in 2:39.24 ahead of Hodge and the Demons (2:45.35), while Jamie Prior (Bedford & County RC) won the 5k race in 15.21, narrowly beating Tavistock’s Adam Holland (15.24) before MMKAC duo Jack Murray (15.53) and Mark Ryall (16.22).