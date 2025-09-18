Edmondson guides Solberg to dominant WRC2 world title victory

The duo claimed a dominant championship win in South America

Rally co-driver Elliott Edmondson is celebrating becoming a world champion after he and Oliver Solberg claimed the WRC2 title in Chile last weekend, putting to bed the ghosts of last season.

The Milton Keynes man has helped Swedish Solberg - son of legendary rally driver Petter - to five wins out of seven races this season, most recently doing the double in South America after picking up a win in Paraguay previously.

Last season, Chile was the scene where the duo suffered a cruel puncture which cost them the title. This time around though, driving the Printsport-run Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 – the very car that had denied them last year - there were no issues en route to victory and with it the WRC2 crown.

The move to Toyota proved to be beneficial too, with the duo given a surprise call-up to the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team in Estonia and sensationally won outright there too.

Solberg and Edmondson claimed victory in Estonia when they were called up the the WRC earlier this year | AFP via Getty Images

“This is the best year we could possibly have imagined,” said Edmondson after celebrating in Chile. “This was our goal at the start of the year, and to achieve it is massive for us. We’ve had so many great moments this year, including the win in Estonia, but this is the icing on the cake.”

Edmondson is no stranger to the world of rallying. Starting in the sport aged just 15, he took to the road in 2010. He made his WRC debut at Wales Rally GB in 2013 and, in the same year, was selected for the Motorsport UK Academy, where he trained under legendary co-driver Nicky Grist, the man who partnered rally legend Colin McRae.

Wins in Sweden, Portugal, Greece, and Paraguay put them in position to claim the WRC2 crown in Chile. WRC2 is a support series for the WRC. The calendar consists of the same rallies and stages as the parent series and crews usually compete immediately after Rally1 class crews. WRC2 is limited to production-based cars homologated under Group 2 rules.