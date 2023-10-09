F1 title dominance would not have been possible without work done in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Bull principal Christian Horner praised the work of those working in Tilbrook for their roles in helping the team to back-to-back clean sweeps of the F1 championships.

Saturday’s sprint race in Qatar secured Max Verstappen his third consecutive driver’s title, having already wrapped up the constructor’s title in Japan a couple of weeks ago.

Such has been their dominance, Red Bull drivers Verstappen and Sergio Perez have won all but one race this season.

It takes the Milton Keynes team’s title haul to 13 since 2010, with Horner crediting those working at the Bradbourne Drive campus for their efforts in providing yet another dominant season.

“Responsibility for this victory extends beyond one person,” he said. “It would not be possible without the wider team.

“The way they have galvanised has been phenomenal, all season, not just here but all the unsung heroes back at the factory have had a hand in this championship.

“It is a culmination of all the efforts and endeavors to ensure Max has had all the tools he has needed to accomplish a third straight title.”

Verstappen added: “We talk about performance of the car but I think that the most important thing is the atmosphere and the people working in the team.

“We’ve had a lot of great results in tough conditions, but we did an incredible job.