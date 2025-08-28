David Lloyd leisure centre is launching its state-of-the-art padel courts with taster and social sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lloyd leisure centre in Milton Keynes is bringing a brand-new way to get active, with the launch of its cutting-edge padel courts.

The courts are set to open in mid-September with the specific date to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quick, fun, and easy to pick up, padel is one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

David Lloyd Milton Keynes. Photo: Google Maps

Even A-list celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, David Beckham and Shakira are fans of the sport.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned racket player, padel is set to be the next big thing.

The popular racket sport is played in doubles on a small and enclosed court. The game combines elements of tennis and squash, and players use solid, string-less rackets to hit a slightly softer ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaitlyn Kellet, Social Media Administrator at David Lloyd Milton Keynes, said: “Padel is brilliant because it’s really easy to pick up, even if you’ve never played before.

“It’s fast, fun, and social — you’re always playing doubles, so there’s loads of laughter and teamwork involved.

“Plus, it’s a great workout without feeling like one, which is why so many people get hooked so quickly.”

David Lloyd members can enjoy a game before making the most of everything else on offer, from the gym and swimming pools to the spa, kids’ activities, and a buzzing social scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaitlyn added: “What makes our new padel courts special is that they’re right in the heart of a club that already has so much to offer.

“You can come down for a game of padel, then stay on to relax in the club, grab a coffee with friends, or head into a class, all in one place.

“That’s what makes the experience here unique — it’s not just about playing sport, it’s about being part of a community where you can stay active, connect with people, and have fun at the same time.”

To make it easier for members to get involved, David Lloyd are offering taster sessions and fun socials, with the aim of creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. You can find out more on the David Lloyd, Milton Keynes website.