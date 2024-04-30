Freeland brothers hit the track together in US competition

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Zak and Leo FreemanZak and Leo Freeman
MMKAC’s Zak Freeland, representing Queen’s University of Charlotte(USA), and brother Leo Freeland, representing Wingate University, (USA) had a rare competition in which they were both in the same 1500m race at the Charlotte Invitational. 

Both ran new personal bests, with Zak recording 3:43.96 taking Jack Meijer’s club record by 0.03 seconds, while Leo improved his PB (3:45.57) by more than two seconds to go third on the Club all-time rankings.

