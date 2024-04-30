Freeland brothers hit the track together in US competition
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
MMKAC’s Zak Freeland, representing Queen’s University of Charlotte(USA), and brother Leo Freeland, representing Wingate University, (USA) had a rare competition in which they were both in the same 1500m race at the Charlotte Invitational.
Both ran new personal bests, with Zak recording 3:43.96 taking Jack Meijer’s club record by 0.03 seconds, while Leo improved his PB (3:45.57) by more than two seconds to go third on the Club all-time rankings.