Freeland brothers hit the track together in US competition

MMKAC’s Zak Freeland, representing Queen’s University of Charlotte(USA), and brother Leo Freeland, representing Wingate University, (USA) had a rare competition in which they were both in the same 1500m race at the Charlotte Invitational.

Both ran new personal bests, with Zak recording 3:43.96 taking Jack Meijer’s club record by 0.03 seconds, while Leo improved his PB (3:45.57) by more than two seconds to go third on the Club all-time rankings.